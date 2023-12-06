How to Watch Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) face the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41%).
- Wofford has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 74th.
- The Terriers' 77.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 69.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Wofford has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 69.2 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wofford scored more points at home (80.9 per game) than away (69.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Terriers allowed 8.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (77).
- Wofford knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (35.1%).
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 85-82
|Bell Centre
|11/26/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 85-78
|Place Bell Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 74-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/17/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
