When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brett Pesce score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Pesce has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:04 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1

Hurricanes vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

