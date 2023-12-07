Thursday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) and the Clemson Tigers (5-4) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-66, heavily favoring Duke to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Tigers head into this matchup after an 83-53 loss to Auburn on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 76, Clemson 66

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Tigers defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on November 26 by a score of 92-66.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Clemson has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

92-66 over UAPB (No. 240) on November 26

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 268) on November 12

71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 318) on November 6

85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 324) on November 10

102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on November 19

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Dayshanette Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.0 points per game to rank 73rd in college basketball and are giving up 70.9 per contest to rank 295th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.