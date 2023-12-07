The Carolina Hurricanes (14-10-1) square off against the Calgary Flames (10-12-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The Hurricanes' offense has put up 32 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 34 goals. They have recorded 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (12.9%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey contest.

Hurricanes vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Flames 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (+100)

Flames (+100) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flames Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 14-10-1 record overall, with a 4-1-5 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Carolina has 11 points (5-2-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Carolina has lost both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 18 times, and are 14-3-1 in those games (to register 29 points).

In the 11 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-4-0.

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 13-7-1 (27 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 13th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.92 21st 19th 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.36 21st 1st 34.8 Shots 31.7 13th 1st 25.1 Shots Allowed 28.8 6th 15th 20.93% Power Play % 12.35% 27th 21st 77.5% Penalty Kill % 83.75% 9th

Hurricanes vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

