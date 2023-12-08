The Toronto Raptors (8-10), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center, battle the Charlotte Hornets (5-11). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV:

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams puts up 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Gordon Hayward posts 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington posts 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Brandon Miller posts 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.

Terry Rozier puts up 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Pascal Siakam gives the Raptors 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder gets the Raptors 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 11.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.

OG Anunoby gives the Raptors 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Hornets Raptors 112.7 Points Avg. 111.4 121.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.6 47.0% Field Goal % 46.4% 35.0% Three Point % 34.3%

