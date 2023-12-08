The Toronto Raptors (9-12) take on the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) on December 8, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (47.0%).

This season, Charlotte has a 4-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.0% from the field.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fourth.

The Hornets' 113.1 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 112.5 the Raptors give up.

Charlotte has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hornets are scoring fewer points at home (111.9 per game) than away (114.4). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (120.4) than away (122.9).

Charlotte is giving up fewer points at home (120.4 per game) than on the road (122.9).

The Hornets average 0.3 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (25.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries