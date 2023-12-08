How to Watch the Hornets vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (9-12) take on the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) on December 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (47.0%).
- This season, Charlotte has a 4-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.0% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fourth.
- The Hornets' 113.1 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 112.5 the Raptors give up.
- Charlotte has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Hornets are scoring fewer points at home (111.9 per game) than away (114.4). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (120.4) than away (122.9).
- Charlotte is giving up fewer points at home (120.4 per game) than on the road (122.9).
- The Hornets average 0.3 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (25.4).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Back
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
