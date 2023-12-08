The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Union County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Forest Hills High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pageland, SC

Pageland, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union County High School at Gaffney High School