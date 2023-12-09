Saturday's game that pits the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) against the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-75 in favor of Clemson. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Clemson projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against TCU. The total has been set at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Coca-Cola Coliseum Line: Clemson -1.5

Clemson -1.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Clemson -120, TCU +100

Clemson vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. TCU

Pick ATS: Clemson (-1.5)



Clemson (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Clemson is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to TCU's 3-4-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over. The two teams average 171 points per game, 21.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball while giving up 68.5 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.

Clemson wins the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. It records 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 127th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.6 per outing.

Clemson hits 10 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), two more than its opponents (8).

The Tigers rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 218th in college basketball, allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions.

Clemson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 9.4 per game (28th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (341st in college basketball play).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +179 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.6 points per game. They're putting up 91.7 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are allowing 66.1 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball.

TCU wins the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. It records 39.3 rebounds per game, 73rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.3.

TCU knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (160th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from deep.

TCU has won the turnover battle by 5.0 per game, committing 12.6 (238th in college basketball) while forcing 17.6 (fifth in college basketball).

