The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), who have won eight straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

Clemson has put together an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.

The Tigers score 13.2 more points per game (79.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (66.1).

Clemson is 8-0 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Clemson averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.8).

The Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 away.

Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

