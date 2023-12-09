The Clemson Tigers (8-0) carry an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0), winners of seven straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Clemson vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. TCU Betting Trends

Clemson has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

TCU has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Horned Frogs' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Clemson is 34th in the country. It is far higher than that, 27th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +8000, Clemson has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

