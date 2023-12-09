The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a road contest against the Clemson Tigers (8-0), who have won eight straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Clemson vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. TCU Betting Trends

Clemson has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

TCU has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

