Saturday's contest features the Wofford Terriers (4-5) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) squaring off at HTC Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 80-78 victory for Wofford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 80, Coastal Carolina 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-2.0)

Wofford (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread this season is 5-1-0, while Wofford's is 4-4-0. The Chanticleers are 3-3-0 and the Terriers are 7-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers average 80.5 points per game (74th in college basketball) while allowing 77.1 per contest (311th in college basketball). They have a +27 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Coastal Carolina pulls down 40.8 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.5 boards per game.

Coastal Carolina knocks down 2.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.3 (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.8.

The Chanticleers average 93.0 points per 100 possessions (210th in college basketball), while allowing 89.1 points per 100 possessions (181st in college basketball).

Coastal Carolina has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball play), 2.0 more than the 11.3 it forces on average (257th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.