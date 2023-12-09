The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) face the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Coastal Carolina has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers sit at 114th.

The Chanticleers record just 0.3 more points per game (80.5) than the Terriers give up (80.2).

Coastal Carolina has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 80.2 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina averaged 77.6 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 79.9.

In home games, Coastal Carolina drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than away from home (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (26.8%).

