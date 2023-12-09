The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 148.5.

DePaul vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -1.5 148.5

DePaul vs Louisville Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Demons are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, DePaul has won one of its four games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Blue Demons, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Louisville is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +100 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

DePaul vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 5 71.4% 70.5 145.9 79.9 154.5 147.6 Louisville 4 57.1% 75.4 145.9 74.6 154.5 145.1

Additional DePaul vs Louisville Insights & Trends

The Blue Demons put up 70.5 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals give up.

DePaul has a 0-2 record against the spread and a 0-2 record overall when putting up more than 74.6 points.

The Cardinals average just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (79.9).

Louisville is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 79.9 points.

DePaul vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 1-6-0 1-3 4-3-0 Louisville 3-4-0 2-0 5-2-0

DePaul vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Louisville 7-8 Home Record 4-13 2-12 Away Record 0-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

