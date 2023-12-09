How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost three in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on BSSO and ESPN+ to see the Hurricanes play the Canucks.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Canucks Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Canucks Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Canucks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.
- The Hurricanes score the 10th-most goals in the league (84 total, 3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|23
|8
|14
|22
|15
|11
|53.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|26
|9
|10
|19
|7
|14
|47.3%
|Martin Necas
|26
|7
|12
|19
|12
|7
|36.8%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|26
|11
|7
|18
|10
|11
|48%
|Michael Bunting
|25
|6
|10
|16
|16
|9
|33.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks give up 2.6 goals per game (70 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Canucks have scored 103 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|27
|14
|25
|39
|13
|13
|54%
|Quinn Hughes
|27
|9
|27
|36
|20
|14
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|27
|10
|24
|34
|10
|14
|49.5%
|Brock Boeser
|27
|18
|13
|31
|11
|10
|14.3%
|Filip Hronek
|27
|2
|23
|25
|23
|6
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.