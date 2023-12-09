In one of the many exciting matchups on the Premier League slate today, Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace take the pitch at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool FC journeys to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-225)

Liverpool FC (-225) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+600)

Crystal Palace (+600) Draw: (+370)

Watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth travels to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester United (-185)

Manchester United (-185) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+450)

AFC Bournemouth (+450) Draw: (+370)

Watch Sheffield United vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC makes the trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (-125)

Brentford FC (-125) Underdog: Sheffield United (+350)

Sheffield United (+350) Draw: (+275)

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest is on the road to match up with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Wolverhampton Wanderers (-115)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (-115) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+340)

Nottingham Forest (+340) Draw: (+255)

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley FC

Burnley FC travels to face Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-220)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-220) Underdog: Burnley FC (+600)

Burnley FC (+600) Draw: (+380)

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC journeys to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Arsenal FC (+110)

Arsenal FC (+110) Underdog: Aston Villa (+240)

Aston Villa (+240) Draw: (+275)

