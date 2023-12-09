The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seton Hall Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have knocked down.

Seton Hall has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.

The Pirates are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights sit at 184th.

The 75.8 points per game the Pirates record are 15.2 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (60.6).

Seton Hall has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

Rutgers Stats Insights

Rutgers is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 45th.

The Scarlet Knights' 67.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.1 the Pirates allow.

When Rutgers gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-1.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Seton Hall played better in home games last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.9.

Looking at three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better at home last season, sinking 6.1 threes per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Rutgers averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (64.3).

At home, the Scarlet Knights allowed 57.0 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (67.9).

Rutgers knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (35.3%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Iowa L 85-72 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center 12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center 12/9/2023 Rutgers - Prudential Center 12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center 12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule