Saturday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) against the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) at Minges Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-67 in favor of South Carolina, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, East Carolina 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-10.4)

South Carolina (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

East Carolina is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to South Carolina's 5-1-0 ATS record. The Pirates have hit the over in five games, while Gamecocks games have gone over two times.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (60th in college basketball).

South Carolina is 237th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

South Carolina makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.2% from beyond the arc (20th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34%.

South Carolina and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Gamecocks commit 9.5 per game (37th in college basketball) and force 10.4 (306th in college basketball).

