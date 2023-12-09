The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-5.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-5.5) 140.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

South Carolina has compiled a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Gamecocks games have hit the over twice this season.

East Carolina is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Pirates' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.