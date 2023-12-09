The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) will look to end a three-game road skid when visiting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.2% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

In games South Carolina State shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Wildcats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 152nd.

The 69 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Wildcats allow.

South Carolina State is 1-3 when scoring more than 71 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively South Carolina State fared better at home last season, scoring 79.8 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 76.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 87.2.

South Carolina State drained 7.9 treys per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.5% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 30.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule