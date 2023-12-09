How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) will look to end a three-game road skid when visiting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.2% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- In games South Carolina State shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 152nd.
- The 69 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Wildcats allow.
- South Carolina State is 1-3 when scoring more than 71 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively South Carolina State fared better at home last season, scoring 79.8 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 76.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 87.2.
- South Carolina State drained 7.9 treys per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.5% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 30.8% three-point percentage).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 92-74
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Furman
|L 86-78
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 66-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
