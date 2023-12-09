The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) will try to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup in this article.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina State Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline
South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

  • South Carolina State has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.
  • Bethune-Cookman has covered twice in six chances against the spread this year.
  • In the Wildcats' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Oddsmakers rate South Carolina State considerably higher (81st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (344th).
  • South Carolina State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

