How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Longwood vs Delaware State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- UNC Asheville vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- North Carolina Central vs Radford (4:30 PM ET | December 9)
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 269th.
- The Spartans' 72.7 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 77 the Owls allow.
- South Carolina Upstate is 4-0 when it scores more than 77 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.
- At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
- South Carolina Upstate knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (29.8%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Voorhees
|W 79-44
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|L 72-70
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|W 85-82
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
