The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 269th.
  • The Spartans' 72.7 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 77 the Owls allow.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 4-0 when it scores more than 77 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.
  • At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
  • South Carolina Upstate knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees W 79-44 G.B. Hodge Center
11/29/2023 @ Coastal Carolina L 72-70 HTC Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina Central W 85-82 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/9/2023 Kennesaw State - G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 Western Carolina - G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.