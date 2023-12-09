The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) take the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kennesaw State Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Kennesaw State (-3.5) 157.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kennesaw State (-4.5) 155.5 -192 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Spartans are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Kennesaw State has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Owls' seven games this season have hit the over.

South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 South Carolina Upstate is 19th-best in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+4000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 278th, a difference of 259 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, South Carolina Upstate has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

