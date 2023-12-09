The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) face the Furman Paladins (6-4) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Paladins put up 7.2 more points per game (75.5) than the Spartans give up (68.3).

Furman is 6-1 when it scores more than 68.3 points.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 75.5 points.

The 58.3 points per game the Spartans put up are 11.2 fewer points than the Paladins give up (69.5).

South Carolina Upstate is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

The Spartans are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Paladins concede to opponents (42.1%).

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 11.4 PTS, 63.1 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

11.4 PTS, 63.1 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 25.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

7.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 25.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) AC Markham: 6.3 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

6.3 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%

10.6 PTS, 45.8 FG% Jeni Levine: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule