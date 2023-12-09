The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The point total is set at 140.5 in the matchup.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -5.5 140.5

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina's games have gone over 140.5 points twice this season (in six outings).

South Carolina has an average point total of 140.8 in its matchups this year, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Gamecocks have a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, South Carolina has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Gamecocks have been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Carolina has a 71.4% chance to win.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 2 33.3% 75.5 151.9 65.3 136 141.8 East Carolina 4 50% 76.4 151.9 70.7 136 144.1

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The 75.5 points per game the Gamecocks score are only 4.8 more points than the Pirates allow (70.7).

When South Carolina puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 5-1-0 3-1 2-4-0 East Carolina 3-5-0 0-1 5-3-0

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina East Carolina 7-8 Home Record 10-6 4-8 Away Record 2-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

