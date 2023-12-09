How to Watch the UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.
UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 59.9 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 64.4 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.4 points, UNC Asheville is 2-0.
- Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.
- The Catamounts record just 4.6 more points per game (59.1) than the Bulldogs give up (54.5).
- When Western Carolina totals more than 54.5 points, it is 1-4.
- When UNC Asheville allows fewer than 59.1 points, it is 3-2.
- This year the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs' 36.1 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Catamounts have conceded.
UNC Asheville Leaders
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.0 FG%
- Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Lalmani Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Mallory Bruce: 7.9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Western Michigan
|L 58-54
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Wofford
|L 63-54
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Warren Wilson
|W 88-33
|Kimmel Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/14/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Kimmel Arena
