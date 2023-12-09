How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.9% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
- UNC Asheville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 252nd.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 86.8 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 71.4 the Catamounts give up.
- When it scores more than 71.4 points, UNC Asheville is 5-3.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (79.6) than away (71.9).
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.9.
- At home, UNC Asheville knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-67
|Place Bell Arena
|12/1/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|W 97-51
|Kimmel Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 79-76
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
