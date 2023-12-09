The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.9% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.

UNC Asheville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 252nd.

The Bulldogs score an average of 86.8 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 71.4 the Catamounts give up.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, UNC Asheville is 5-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (79.6) than away (71.9).

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.9.

At home, UNC Asheville knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule