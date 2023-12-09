Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Lonasia Brewer: 10.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyja Beans: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Burton: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zanoria Cruz: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
