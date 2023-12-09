The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 59.9 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 64.4 the Catamounts allow.

UNC Asheville is 2-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.

The Catamounts score just 4.6 more points per game (59.1) than the Bulldogs give up (54.5).

When Western Carolina totals more than 54.5 points, it is 1-4.

When UNC Asheville gives up fewer than 59.1 points, it is 3-2.

The Catamounts are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (35%).

The Bulldogs' 36.1 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Catamounts have given up.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 9.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 47.5 FG% Jada Burton: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%

7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG% Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68) Zanoria Cruz: 8.3 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule