How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 59.9 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 64.4 the Catamounts allow.
- UNC Asheville is 2-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.
- The Catamounts score just 4.6 more points per game (59.1) than the Bulldogs give up (54.5).
- When Western Carolina totals more than 54.5 points, it is 1-4.
- When UNC Asheville gives up fewer than 59.1 points, it is 3-2.
- The Catamounts are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (35%).
- The Bulldogs' 36.1 shooting percentage is 5.6 lower than the Catamounts have given up.
Western Carolina Leaders
- Lonasia Brewer: 9.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%
- Jada Burton: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%
- Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%
- Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)
- Zanoria Cruz: 8.3 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia State
|L 90-57
|Ramsey Center
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 60-41
|Ramsey Center
|12/5/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 73-64
|Ramsey Center
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/15/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Ramsey Center
