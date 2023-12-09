The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) battle the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers are shooting 46% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.7% the Chanticleers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Wofford has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 252nd.
  • The Terriers score an average of 78.1 points per game, only one more point than the 77.1 the Chanticleers allow.
  • Wofford has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.
  • At home, the Terriers allowed 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.
  • At home, Wofford sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) as well.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Lipscomb L 85-78 Place Bell Arena
12/2/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 74-64 Murphy Athletic Center
12/6/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 81-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/9/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/17/2023 Kentucky Christian - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

