The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) battle the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 46% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.7% the Chanticleers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Wofford has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 252nd.

The Terriers score an average of 78.1 points per game, only one more point than the 77.1 the Chanticleers allow.

Wofford has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.

At home, the Terriers allowed 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.

At home, Wofford sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) as well.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule