How to Watch Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) battle the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers are shooting 46% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.7% the Chanticleers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Wofford has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Chanticleers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 252nd.
- The Terriers score an average of 78.1 points per game, only one more point than the 77.1 the Chanticleers allow.
- Wofford has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.
- At home, the Terriers allowed 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.
- At home, Wofford sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) as well.
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 85-78
|Place Bell Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 74-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 81-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/17/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
