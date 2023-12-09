The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) go up against the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford matchup.

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Wofford Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-1.5) 153.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-1.5) 152.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Wofford has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Terriers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Coastal Carolina has covered five times in six matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Chanticleers' six games this season have gone over the point total.

