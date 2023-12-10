See how every Big South team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Presbyterian

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-8

7-3 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: W 68-60 vs Queens (NC)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

2. High Point

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

4-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 77-40 vs Davidson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

3. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

4-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 59-48 vs Western Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

4. Radford

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 10-19

3-8 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: W 57-45 vs Liberty

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Queens (NC)

Queens (NC) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5. Winthrop

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-17

5-5 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: W 77-52 vs Carolina University

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

6. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th

327th Last Game: W 61-58 vs Furman

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

2-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: L 81-59 vs Georgia Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8. Longwood

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-20

2-7 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: L 89-69 vs Duquesne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ William & Mary

@ William & Mary Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-29

0-9 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: L 105-75 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game