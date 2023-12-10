Should you wager on Bryce Young scoring a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Young has 161 yards on 25 carries (14.6 ypg).

Young has not scored a rushing touchdown in 11 games.

Bryce Young Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 23 38 217 1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 22 31 235 1 0 4 11 0 Week 9 Colts 24 39 173 1 3 5 41 0 Week 10 @Bears 21 38 185 0 0 3 18 0 Week 11 Cowboys 16 29 123 1 1 2 3 0 Week 12 @Titans 18 31 194 0 0 3 23 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 15 31 178 0 1 0 0 0

