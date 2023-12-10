Sunday's contest at TD Arena has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) taking on the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) at 2:00 PM (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 win for Charleston (SC), who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 75, Rhode Island 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-4.1)

Charleston (SC) (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Charleston (SC) has put together a 1-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Rhode Island is 4-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cougars are 3-4-0 and the Rams are 4-3-0.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -25 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game to rank 232nd in college basketball and are giving up 75.8 per contest to rank 289th in college basketball.

Charleston (SC) averages 33.8 rebounds per game (162nd in college basketball) compared to the 33.9 of its opponents.

Charleston (SC) hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.8). It is shooting 28.9% from deep (321st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.2%.

The Cougars' 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 265th in college basketball, and the 94.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 275th in college basketball.

Charleston (SC) has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (214th in college basketball).

