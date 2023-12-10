Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) face the Rhode Island Rams (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ante Brzovic: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ben Burnham: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kobe Rodgers: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Rhode Island AVG
|Rhode Island Rank
|274th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|76.3
|164th
|256th
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|139th
|117th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|36.7
|71st
|35th
|12.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|90th
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.7
|303rd
|210th
|12.8
|Assists
|14.3
|122nd
|222nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|165th
