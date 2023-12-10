Will Chuba Hubbard pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has churned out a team-best 557 rushing yards (46.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Hubbard has also caught 28 passes for 165 yards (13.8 per game).

Hubbard has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0 Week 10 @Bears 9 23 0 2 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 10 57 0 2 8 0 Week 12 @Titans 14 45 1 5 47 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 25 104 2 0 0 0

