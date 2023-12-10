When the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head to head in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Drake London hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

London's 573 yards receiving (52.1 per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches (73 targets) plus two TDs.

In two of 11 games this season, London has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 3 36 0 Week 12 Saints 7 5 91 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 1 8 0

