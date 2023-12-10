On Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Falcons will win -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Falcons rank 18th in total offense (328.6 yards per game) and 10th in total defense (315.9 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, the Buccaneers are accumulating 19.4 points per game (23rd-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL defensively (20.4 points given up per game).

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Falcons by 1.5) Under (41) Falcons 20, Buccaneers 19

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this game.

Atlanta has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

So far this season, four of Atlanta's 12 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 41 points, 0.7 higher than the average total in Falcons games this season.

Buccaneers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Buccaneers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

Tampa Bay is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Tampa Bay games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this year.

The average total for Buccaneers games is 41.4 points, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 18.8 20 23 20.5 14.7 19.5 Tampa Bay 19.4 20.4 16.3 17 22.5 23.8

