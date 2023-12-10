Falcons vs. Buccaneers Player Props & Odds – Week 14
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Check out player props for the Falcons' and Buccaneers' best players in this contest.
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Mike Evans Touchdown Odds
- Evans Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Evans Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|-
|Van Jefferson
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|197.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Baker Mayfield
|228.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-106)
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-113)
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
