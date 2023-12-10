Falcons vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 14
Scan the injury report for the Atlanta Falcons (6-6), which currently has nine players listed, as the Falcons ready for their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM .
Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Falcons took on the New York Jets in their last game, winning 13-8.
The Buccaneers are coming off of a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Nathan Landman
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Hand
|Questionable
|Aundell Terrell Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|LaCale London
|DL
|Knee
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Robert Hainsey
|C
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|K.J. Britt
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Vita Vea
|NT
|Toe
|Questionable
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Out
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Josh Hayes
|DB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cody Mauch
|OG
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Falcons or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Falcons Season Insights
- The Falcons are compiling 328.6 yards per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 10th on defense with 315.9 yards allowed per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 24th in the NFL with 18.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in points allowed (315.9 points allowed per contest).
- The Falcons are averaging 193.4 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 11th, allowing 208.1 passing yards per game.
- Atlanta is averaging 135.2 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 15th, surrendering 107.8 rushing yards per contest.
- With 15 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Falcons' -3 turnover margin ranks 20th in the NFL.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Buccaneers (+110)
- Total: 41 points
Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.