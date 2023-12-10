Hayden Hurst was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Hurst's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Hurst has been targeted 32 times and has 18 catches for 184 yards (10.2 per reception) and one TD.

Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Stephen Sullivan (LP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 90 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hurst 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 18 184 67 1 10.2

Hurst Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 2 54 0 Week 10 @Bears 4 2 14 0

