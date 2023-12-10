How to Watch the North Carolina vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) take on the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies average 22.0 more points per game (77.6) than the Tar Heels give up (55.6).
- UConn is 5-3 when it scores more than 55.6 points.
- North Carolina's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 77.6 points.
- The Tar Heels average 68.8 points per game, only three more points than the 65.8 the Huskies allow.
- When North Carolina totals more than 65.8 points, it is 4-0.
- UConn is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
- This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies concede.
- The Huskies make 48.2% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)
UConn Leaders
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|FGCU
|L 65-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina
|L 65-58
|Carmichael Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 81-66
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|UConn
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/15/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Kansas
|W 71-63
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-68
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|W 90-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisville
|-
|XL Center
|12/18/2023
|Butler
|-
|XL Center
