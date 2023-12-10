Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (1-11) have 13 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New Orleans Saints (5-7) on Sunday, December 10 at Caesars Superdome, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Panthers' most recent outing finished in a 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints fell to the Detroit Lions 33-28 in their last game.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Questionable Tommy Tremble TE Hip Questionable Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Bozeman OL Ankle Questionable Troy Hill CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable DeShawn Williams DT Knee Out Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Hamstring Questionable Amare Barno OLB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jeremy Chinn S Quadricep Limited Participation In Practice Vonn Bell S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taysom Hill QB Foot Questionable Derek Carr QB Concussion/rib Questionable Rashid Shaheed WR Thigh Questionable Erik McCoy OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Pete Werner LB Shoulder Questionable Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Quadricep Questionable Chris Olave WR Illness Questionable Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Blake Grupe K Right groin Questionable Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out Nick Saldiveri OL Shoulder Questionable

Panthers vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game (267.3), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL with 306.0 total yards allowed per contest.

The Panthers have plenty of room to get better, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (15.9) this season and second-worst in points surrendered per game (26.1).

Offensively, the Panthers are a bottom-five pass offense, accumulating only 171.3 passing yards per game (third-worst). Fortunately, they are thriving on the other side of the ball, surrendering just 180.8 passing yards per contest (fourth-best).

Carolina ranks 26th in the NFL with 96.0 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 23rd with 125.2 rushing yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

At -7, the Panthers have the 27th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with eight forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and 15 turnovers committed (14th in NFL).

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-6)

Saints (-6) Moneyline: Saints (-275), Panthers (+220)

Saints (-275), Panthers (+220) Total: 39 points

