Here are best bets recommendations as the New Orleans Saints (5-7), losers of three straight games, host the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Saints vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Saints vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably larger margin (12.6 points). Take the Saints.

The Saints have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 73.5%.

The Saints are 4-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -278 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Panthers have won one out of the 12 games, or 8.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has been at least a +225 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Who will win? The Saints or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 14 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (-6)



New Orleans (-6) The Saints have covered the spread two times this season (2-9-1).

New Orleans has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Panthers have put together a record of 3-8-1 against the spread this season.

Carolina is winless against the spread when it is 6-point underdogs or more (0-3).

Parlay your bets together on the Saints vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39)



Over (39) The two teams average a combined 1.7 fewer points per game, 37.3 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 39 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 47.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the over/under in this matchup.

Four of the Saints' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Four of the Panthers' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Chris Olave Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 74.2 3

Adam Thielen Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 62.8 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.