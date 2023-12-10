Sunday's contest between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 67-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Alabama A&M, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs' last game was a 68-58 loss to Charleston Southern on Saturday.

South Carolina State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

South Carolina State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 67, South Carolina State 55

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the South Carolina State Bulldogs took down the Queens (NC) Royals 76-58 on November 29.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, South Carolina State is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Rakyha Reid: 4.9 PTS, 57.1 FG%

4.9 PTS, 57.1 FG% Janiah Hinton: 8.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

8.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are being outscored by 17.6 points per game, with a -159 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.7 points per game (345th in college basketball), and give up 69.3 per contest (268th in college basketball).

