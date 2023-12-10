Sunday's game at Mohegan Sun Arena has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (8-0) matching up with the No. 11 Utah Utes (8-1) at 2:30 PM ET on December 10. Our computer prediction projects a 79-69 victory for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks head into this matchup after a 104-38 victory against Morgan State on Wednesday.

South Carolina vs. Utah Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 79, Utah 69

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks defeated the No. 14-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 100-71, on November 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Gamecocks have three wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

South Carolina has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Utes have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 34) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 37) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 92) on November 20

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%

14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Chloe Kitts: 10 PTS, 48.3 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +347 scoring differential, topping opponents by 43.4 points per game. They're putting up 93.5 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and are giving up 50.1 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

