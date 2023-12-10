The Utah Utes (8-1) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Gamecocks have taken eight games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 93.5 points per game are 37.9 more points than the 55.6 the Utes give up.

South Carolina has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

Utah has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.5 points.

The Utes record 46.1 more points per game (96.2) than the Gamecocks allow (50.1).

Utah has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 50.1 points.

When South Carolina gives up fewer than 96.2 points, it is 8-0.

The Utes shoot 54.7% from the field, 26.5% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.

The Gamecocks' 51.9 shooting percentage from the field is 15.2 higher than the Utes have given up.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%

14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Chloe Kitts: 10 PTS, 48.3 FG%

South Carolina Schedule