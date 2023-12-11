South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Berkeley County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cross High School at Timberland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: St. Stephen, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkeley High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
