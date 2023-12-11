The Tennessee Titans (4-8) visit a streaking Miami Dolphins (9-3) team on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium (with best bets available). The Dolphins have won three games in a row.

When is Dolphins vs. Titans?

Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Dolphins favored by 14, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (16.2 points).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 90.0%.

The Dolphins have yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

This season, the Titans have won three out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +600 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-14)



Miami (-14) The Dolphins have compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 14-point favorites (0-1).

The Titans have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46)



Over (46) Between them, these two teams average 3.8 more points per game (49.8) than this matchup's total (46).

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.

Dolphins games have gone over the point total on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).

In the Titans' 12 games with a set total, four have hit the over (33.3%).

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 1.3 0 123.4 12

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 211.0 7 2.8 0

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.