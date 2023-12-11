Southeast Division opponents square off when the Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Hornets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 117 - Hornets 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 3.5)

Heat (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-4.7)

Heat (-4.7) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Heat have been more successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, recording an ATS record of 10-12-0, compared to the 8-12-0 mark of the Hornets.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Charlotte is 8-7 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Miami racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Miami does it less often (45.5% of the time) than Charlotte (65%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 9-3, a better record than the Hornets have recorded (6-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively the Hornets are the 16th-ranked squad in the league (113.4 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (121.3 points conceded per game).

Charlotte grabs 43.3 rebounds per game and concede 45.1 boards, ranking 21st and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

At 25.8 assists per game, the Hornets are 16th in the NBA.

Charlotte commits 13.8 turnovers per game and force 12.9 per game, ranking 20th and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

The Hornets are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.